RAI journalist attacked in Bari (3)

Bari
09/02/2018
Bari, February 1 - A journalist from the main news channel of State broadcaster RAI was attacked while she was trying to interview a mafia boss's relatives in Bari Friday. TG1 reporter Mariagrazia Mazzola was slapped in the face by a woman who refused to be interviewed, sources said. A wake was taking place in the house where the incident took place, the sources said. Mazzola was taken to the ER at Bari's Policlinico Hospital, where prosecutor Giuseppe Volpe has arrived. The Puglia mafia, the Sacra Corona Unita (United Holy Crown, SCU), is the fourth and smallest of Italy's four mafias. The other three are 'Ndrangheta from Calabria, Cosa Nostra from Sicily and the Camorra from Naples.
