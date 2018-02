Don't mix migration with security - Gentiloni (3)

San Benedetto del Tronto, February 9 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Friday "let's not mix the migratory situation we are facing with that of security." He said "those who are fanning the flames (of anti-migrant sentiment) is finding room. But we are working on the opposite side. And it we do so we will have the majority of citizens" by our side. Gentiloni added that "justifying Fascism is outside the Constitution". He said that "no one is minimising criminal actions" such as the murder of Pamela Mastropietro near Macerata but this did not justify the actions of rightist activist Luca Traini who shot six migrants in a drive-by spree.