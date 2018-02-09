2 more Nigerians quizzed in Pamela murder

Macerata, February 9 - Two more Nigerian men are being questioned but have not been arrested in the death of 18-year-old Roman drug addict Pamela Mastropietro, in which two Nigerian pushers are already under investigation for complicity in homicide near Macerata, sources said Friday. The results of the autopsy, in particular the way the body was dismembered, led police to the pair, as well as the two under investigation. One of the pair was found in Macerata and the other stopped in Milan while trying to reach Switzerland. On Thursday sources in Macerata said after Mastropietro's autopsy that a Nigerian pusher accused of complicity in her murder and dismemberment gave her an "extremely modest" dose of heroin. Desmond Lucky is nonetheless suspected of giving the woman, who had been in a drug rehab centre near Macerata and had not been using for four months, a fatal dose. Lucky is accused of complicity with another Nigerian pusher, Innocent Oseghale, in homicide, disposing of and disrespecting a body in the case of Mastropietro, whose remains were found in two suitcases at Pollenza outside Macerata. It is has not been established if the young woman died of an overdose or was murdered, allegedly by Oseghale, in whose home bloodstained knives were found. Prosecutors said Thursday the initial findings of an autopsy on Mastropietro had produced "no significant evidence" of how she had died. But Italian media reported Friday the autopsy had shown she was hit on the head before being murdered. The autopsy found that blood and urine were missing from the remains, which had been sliced up in an "apparently scientific" way. Further lab tests will be made next week, prosecutors said.