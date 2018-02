Man who bit off taxi driver's ear to pay him 33,000 euros

Milan, February 9 - A body builder who bit off a taxi driver's ear in a road rage incident near Milan's central station in November is to pay him 28,000 euros in damages, a civil court ruled Friday. Antonio Bini, 29, will also pay 45-year-old Pier Federico Bossi's legal costs of 5,000 euros, making a total of 33,000 euros. A criminal case against Bini is going forward. Bini has a record for bodily harm. photo: Bini