Nigerian stopped in Milan over Macerata murder (2)

Milan, February 9 - A 27-year-old Nigerian man was stopped at Milan's central train station Friday on suspicion of involvement in the murder and dismemberment of 18-year-old Pamela Mastropietro near Macerata earlier this month. Macerata prosecutors said no arrest warrants have so far been issued. The man was stopped by Carabinieri after they were given information by colleagues in Macerata. They are now taking him down to the marche city.