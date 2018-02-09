Milan

Tram driver keeps mum at Faoro murder hearing (3)

Alessandro Garlaschi, 39, 'murdered 19-year-old woman in Milan'

Tram driver keeps mum at Faoro murder hearing (3)

Milan, February 9 - Alessandro Garlaschi, a 39-year-old tram driver accused of murdering 19-year-old Jessica Valentina Faoro and trying to burn her body in Milan, exercised his right to remain silent before a preliminary investigations judge Friday. Garlaschi had also remained silent with prosecutors after he was arrested earlier this week. Judge Anna Calabi is expected to shortly confirm his arrest and remand him in custody in a jail. Garlaschi was placed under surveillance in a neuropsychiatry ward on Thursday. Garlaschi was jailed Wednesday and effectively confessed to the murder during police questioning, investigators said. The man reportedly told the prosecutor on the case, Cristiana Roveda, and Milan police, coordinated by Alessandro Garlaschi, that Jessica fought against him but he "turned around the knife" he was holding and "stabbed her in the stomach" after she rejected his sexual advances. The 19-year-old was found stabbed to death in an apartment in Milan's via Brioschi early on Wednesday. The evidence against the tram driver, who lives in the same apartment building with his wife, is "overwhelming," judicial sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Muore in ospedale, familiari in Procura «Ci hanno detto: ha un polmone solo!»

Muore in ospedale, familiari in Procura
«Ci hanno detto: ha un polmone solo!»

di Pino Lombardo

Gli affari dei Piromalli con Cosa Nostra e Camorra

Gli affari dei Piromalli con Cosa Nostra e Camorra

di Francesco Altomonte

Un rogo distrugge un chiosco dei fiori in via Palermo

Un rogo distrugge un chiosco dei fiori in via Palermo

di Salvatore De Maria

Diplomi falsi, smascherato lo stampatore

Diplomi falsi, smascherato lo stampatore

di Eugenio Orrico

Elezioni politiche, ecco gli scrutatori

Elezioni politiche, ecco gli scrutatori

di Domenico Bertè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33