Camorra boss 'depressed' by tough jail regime (3)

Caserta, February 9 - Michele Zagaria, a top boss in the Casalesi clan of the Naples Camorra mafia, has been diagnosed with severe depression due to the tough '41-bis' prison regime for Italian mafiosi, one of his lawyers said Friday. "It's really too hard for him," said Angelo Raucci of Zagaria's alleged mental problems brought on by the jail regime. "As a protest Zagaria has revoked me and my colleague from some trials, obviously for some proceedings in which he has decided not to defend himself any more," said Raucci. Zagaria, 59, is one of the main bosses of the Casalesi clan from Casal di Principe in the province of Caserta northwest of Naples. He is nicknamed Capastorta, which translates to wrong-head, because of his violent reputation. He was on the "most wanted list" of the Italian ministry of the interior from 1995 until his arrest in 2011, for Camorra association, murder, extortion, robbery and other crimes. The Casalesi clan are the ones who have forced anti-mafia writer Roberto Saviano into round-the-clock police protection.