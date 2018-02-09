Motorcyclist shoots, injures four in Pisa, still at large

Pisa, February 9 - A young male motorcyclist shot and injured four people in Pisa on Friday after being told off by passers-by for dangerous riding and has so far managed to elude a city-wide manhunt. The victims suffered arm and leg injuries and none are in a life-threatening condition, sources said. Police have launched a manhunt for the motorcyclist, who was named as Patrizio Iacono, a 21-year-old resident of the CEP area where the shooting took place. The motorcyclist first opened fire with a small gun and then returned on foot with another pistol and shot at people from close range at a cafe, the sources said. Hours after the shooting the motorcyclist was still at large. Police cordoned off some city blocks between the Palazzo Blu museum and the River Arno after reports he was in the area, but they turned out to be false.