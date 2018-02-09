Rome

Youth gang nabbed for beating up teen on Rome metro

'Baby gang' busted

Youth gang nabbed for beating up teen on Rome metro

Rome, February 9 - Italian police on Friday arrested a gang of youths accused of beating up a teen on the Rome metro last October. The so-called 'baby gang' kicked and punched the boy after he asked them to stop jostling him. The attack, between the stations of Numidio Quadrato and Subaugusta, left the victim with a broken vertebra and head and back injuries. The gang members were aged between 15 and 17, police said. Youth gang violence is a rising concern in Italy, and especially in the southern city of Naples.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Muore in ospedale, familiari in Procura «Ci hanno detto: ha un polmone solo!»

Muore in ospedale, familiari in Procura
«Ci hanno detto: ha un polmone solo!»

di Pino Lombardo

Gli affari dei Piromalli con Cosa Nostra e Camorra

Gli affari dei Piromalli con Cosa Nostra e Camorra

di Francesco Altomonte

Un rogo distrugge un chiosco dei fiori in via Palermo

Un rogo distrugge un chiosco dei fiori in via Palermo

di Salvatore De Maria

Diplomi falsi, smascherato lo stampatore

Diplomi falsi, smascherato lo stampatore

di Eugenio Orrico

Elezioni politiche, ecco gli scrutatori

Elezioni politiche, ecco gli scrutatori

di Domenico Bertè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33