Youth gang nabbed for beating up teen on Rome metro

Rome
09/02/2018
Rome, February 9 - Italian police on Friday arrested a gang of youths accused of beating up a teen on the Rome metro last October. The so-called 'baby gang' kicked and punched the boy after he asked them to stop jostling him. The attack, between the stations of Numidio Quadrato and Subaugusta, left the victim with a broken vertebra and head and back injuries. The gang members were aged between 15 and 17, police said. Youth gang violence is a rising concern in Italy, and especially in the southern city of Naples.
