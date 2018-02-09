Macerata

'Honour to Traini' banner put up near Macerata (3)

'No Fascist resurgence' says mayor

'Honour to Traini' banner put up near Macerata (3)

Macerata, February 9 - A banner honouring Luca Traini, a far-rightist who shot and wounded six African migrants in Macerata last Saturday, was found in a village near the Marche city on Friday. The banner reading "Honour to Luca Traini" was draped overnight on the former aqueduct at Morrovalle. Mayor Stefano Montemarani had it taken down as soon as he heard the news at around eight o'clock in the morning. He said he believed it was not put up by local people, because "in Morrovalle there is no Fascist resurgence". But the first citizen described the episode as "worrying". It is not the first banner honouring Traini to be put up. One was unfurled Tuesday night on Rome's Milvian Bridge.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Muore in ospedale, familiari in Procura «Ci hanno detto: ha un polmone solo!»

Muore in ospedale, familiari in Procura
«Ci hanno detto: ha un polmone solo!»

di Pino Lombardo

Gli affari dei Piromalli con Cosa Nostra e Camorra

Gli affari dei Piromalli con Cosa Nostra e Camorra

di Francesco Altomonte

Un rogo distrugge un chiosco dei fiori in via Palermo

Un rogo distrugge un chiosco dei fiori in via Palermo

di Salvatore De Maria

Diplomi falsi, smascherato lo stampatore

Diplomi falsi, smascherato lo stampatore

di Eugenio Orrico

Elezioni politiche, ecco gli scrutatori

Elezioni politiche, ecco gli scrutatori

di Domenico Bertè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33