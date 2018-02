Report wrongdoing by magistrates, lawyers - Legnini (2)

Rome, February 9 - Giovanni Legnini, the head of the Italian judiciary's self-governing body, the CSM, on Friday called for people to be braver in reporting wrongdoing by magistrates and lawyers after recent cases of alleged corruption in the news. "Condemnation of the widespread, worrying phenomenon of moral degradation that sees magistrates and lawyers involved is necessary but not sufficient," Legnini said. "It is necessary to have the courage to report evident opaque behaviour and suspected networks of relations capable of compromising transparent professional relationships and relationships of collaboration".