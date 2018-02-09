Confusion over Macerata anti-Fascist rally (2)

Macerata, February 9 - Confusion reigned on Friday about an anti-Fascist demonstration scheduled to take place in the central city of Macerata on Saturday, a week after a far-right extremist injured several migrants in a racist shooting spree. Macerata Mayor Romano Carancini this week called for no demonstrations to be held in the city in the near future to avoid heightening tensions and the interior ministry said the anti-Fascist march should not take place. But several prominent left-wing figures have criticised this and the rally may take place anyway. Partisans association ANPI on Friday called for the demonstration to be authorized. It said that, while it was not taking part in the march as an organization, its individual members might participate. Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso, leader of the leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party, said the protest should be allowed. "Denying it would create more tension," Grasso said. Democratic Party (PD) deputy leader and Agriculture Minister Maurizio Martina announced Friday that the centre-left group will take part in a national anti-Fascism demonstration called by ANPI later this month, rather than the Macerata rally. "ANPI has proposed a big national #FascismNeverAgain event in Rome on February 24," Martina said via Twitter. "The Democratic Party will be there. #nofascism". Carancini said Friday that public schools would be closed in Macerata on Saturday and public transport suspended after 13:30 as a precautionary measure.