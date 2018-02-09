Risks from extreme nationalism - Mattarella on Foibe (3)

Rome
09/02/2018
Rome, February 9 - Extreme nationalism poses "extremely serious risks", President Sergio Mattarella said in a message for the Day of Memory on the Foibe, the massacres of Italians by Tito's partisans during and after WWII. "The massacres, the violence, the suffering of Giulian, Istrian, Fiuman and Dalmatian exiles cannot be forgotten, underplayed or removed," said the head of State about the 1943-7 massacres in northeast Italy, some of which is now Croatia and Slovenia. "They are part, rightfully, of our national history and are an indelible chapter in it, which warns us on the extremely serious risks of extreme nationalism, ethnic hatred, and ideological violence erected into a system".
