45,000 doctors to retire in 5 yrs (3)

Rome, February 9 - Italian GPs and hospital doctors will get scarcer over the coming years with 45,000 poised to retire in the next five years, the Italian federation of doctors of general medicine (FIMMG) and the union of medical managers ANAAO said Friday. The situation will get even worse over the next 10 years, they said, with a total of 80,676 doctors retiring by 2028. That total will be made up of 33,392 GPs and 47,284 hospital doctors, the two organisations said. They said Italy was facing a "haemorrhage" of medical professionals.