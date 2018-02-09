Rome

45,000 doctors to retire in 5 yrs (3)

'Haemorrhage' of medical professionals say FIMMG and ANAAO

45,000 doctors to retire in 5 yrs (3)

Rome, February 9 - Italian GPs and hospital doctors will get scarcer over the coming years with 45,000 poised to retire in the next five years, the Italian federation of doctors of general medicine (FIMMG) and the union of medical managers ANAAO said Friday. The situation will get even worse over the next 10 years, they said, with a total of 80,676 doctors retiring by 2028. That total will be made up of 33,392 GPs and 47,284 hospital doctors, the two organisations said. They said Italy was facing a "haemorrhage" of medical professionals.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Muore in ospedale, familiari in Procura «Ci hanno detto: ha un polmone solo!»

Muore in ospedale, familiari in Procura
«Ci hanno detto: ha un polmone solo!»

di Pino Lombardo

Gli affari dei Piromalli con Cosa Nostra e Camorra

Gli affari dei Piromalli con Cosa Nostra e Camorra

di Francesco Altomonte

Un rogo distrugge un chiosco dei fiori in via Palermo

Un rogo distrugge un chiosco dei fiori in via Palermo

di Salvatore De Maria

Diplomi falsi, smascherato lo stampatore

Diplomi falsi, smascherato lo stampatore

di Eugenio Orrico

Elezioni politiche, ecco gli scrutatori

Elezioni politiche, ecco gli scrutatori

di Domenico Bertè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33