PD to take part in ANPI national anti-Fascism demo (2)

Rome, February 9 - Democratic Party (PD) deputy leader and Agriculture Minister Maurizio Martina announced Friday that the centre-left group will take part in a national anti-Fascism demonstration called by partisans' association ANPI later this month. "ANPI has proposed a big national #FascismNeverAgain event in Rome on February 24," Martina said via Twitter. "The Democratic Party will be there. #nofascism". The interior ministry has said no to an anti-Fascism rally planned to take place in Macerata on Saturday, a week after a far-right extremist went on a shooting spree targeting migrants there.