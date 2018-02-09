PyeongChang

Olimpics:Fontana leads Italy at PyeongChang opening ceremony (2)

Speed-skater 'fears nothing' with Italian flag in hand

PyeongChang, February 9 - Speed-skater Arianna Fontana carried the tricolour flag at the helm of the Italian delegation at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in South Korea on Friday. "It's a huge emotion," said the 27-year-old, the 2015 world champion in the 1500m event. "Now I realise how beautiful what I am doing is. "With this flag in my hand, I don't fear anything". Fontana won bronze in the 3000m relay at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin. At the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, she won a bronze medal in the 500 metre event. At the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, she was upgraded from a bronze to a silver medal in the 500m event after colliding with British skater Elise Christie. She also won a bronze medal in the 1500m event and in the team-event.

