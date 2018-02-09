Rome

Industrial production up 3% in 2017 (3)

Almost double 2016 growth of 1.7%, Italy in right gear - Calenda

Industrial production up 3% in 2017 (3)

Rome, February 9 - Italian industrial production increased by 3% in 2017 respect to the previous year, according to calendar-adjusted data released by ISTAT on Friday. This was almost double the 1.7% growth registered in 2016 with respect to 2015. The national statistics agency said output accelerated at the end of last year, with production up 4.9% in December on the same month in 2016, according to calendar-adjusted figures. Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said that the data showed Italian manufacturing "had finally got in the right gear". "The road of spreading jobs, earnings and prosperity throughout the country is still long," he added.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Muore in ospedale, familiari in Procura «Ci hanno detto: ha un polmone solo!»

Muore in ospedale, familiari in Procura
«Ci hanno detto: ha un polmone solo!»

di Pino Lombardo

Gli affari dei Piromalli con Cosa Nostra e Camorra

Gli affari dei Piromalli con Cosa Nostra e Camorra

di Francesco Altomonte

Un rogo distrugge un chiosco dei fiori in via Palermo

Un rogo distrugge un chiosco dei fiori in via Palermo

di Salvatore De Maria

Diplomi falsi, smascherato lo stampatore

Diplomi falsi, smascherato lo stampatore

di Eugenio Orrico

Elezioni politiche, ecco gli scrutatori

Elezioni politiche, ecco gli scrutatori

di Domenico Bertè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33