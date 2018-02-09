Industrial production up 3% in 2017 (3)

Rome, February 9 - Italian industrial production increased by 3% in 2017 respect to the previous year, according to calendar-adjusted data released by ISTAT on Friday. This was almost double the 1.7% growth registered in 2016 with respect to 2015. The national statistics agency said output accelerated at the end of last year, with production up 4.9% in December on the same month in 2016, according to calendar-adjusted figures. Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said that the data showed Italian manufacturing "had finally got in the right gear". "The road of spreading jobs, earnings and prosperity throughout the country is still long," he added.