Vatican City

Society tolerates, encourages sex trade - pope (2)

Francis meets alliance against human trafficking, slavery

Vatican City, February 9 - Pope Francis said Friday that society must reflect on how it encourages sexual exploitation in an audience with the Santa Marta Group, an international alliance to combat human trafficking and modern forms of slavery. He said that we must "examine seriously the various forms of complicity by which society tolerates, and encourages, particularly with regard to the sex trade, the exploitation of vulnerable men, women and children. "Initiatives to combat human trafficking, while concretely aimed at dismantling criminal structures, must increasingly consider broader issues associated, for example, with the responsible use of technology and the communications media, to say nothing of exploring the ethical implications of models of economic growth that privilege profit over persons".

