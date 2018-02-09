Motorcyclist shoots, injures four in Pisa (2)

Pisa, February 9 - A young male motorcyclist shot and injured four people in Pisa on Friday after being told off by passers-by for dangerous riding, sources said. The victims suffered arm and leg injuries and none are in a life-threatening condition, the sources said. Police have launched a manhunt for the motorcyclist, who is thought to be a young resident of the area where the shooting took place. The motorcyclist first opened fire with a small gun and then returned on foot with another pistol and shot at people from close range at a cafe, the sources said.