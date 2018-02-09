Motorcyclist shoots, injures four in Pisa (2)

Pisa
09/02/2018
Pisa, February 9 - A young male motorcyclist shot and injured four people in Pisa on Friday after being told off by passers-by for dangerous riding, sources said. The victims suffered arm and leg injuries and none are in a life-threatening condition, the sources said. Police have launched a manhunt for the motorcyclist, who is thought to be a young resident of the area where the shooting took place. The motorcyclist first opened fire with a small gun and then returned on foot with another pistol and shot at people from close range at a cafe, the sources said.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Gli affari dei Piromalli con Cosa Nostra e Camorra
di Francesco Altomonte
Un rogo distrugge un chiosco dei fiori in via Palermo
di Salvatore De Maria
Diplomi falsi, smascherato lo stampatore
di Eugenio Orrico
Elezioni politiche, ecco gli scrutatori
di Domenico Bertè
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online