Rome

Italy mustn't put itself in extremists' hands-Renzi (2)

PD leader concerned about 'extremist turn, not just by League'

Italy mustn't put itself in extremists' hands-Renzi (2)

Rome, February 9 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Friday that voters must be careful not to put the country into the hands of extremists in the March 4 general election. "We are worried about the extremist turn, not just by the League," Renzi said in a question-and-answer session on Facebook. "We choose seriousness, we don't play with conflict. Shouting and screaming is easy, but we haven't played the card of smashing things up. "We say be careful not to ruin all the steps forward that we have made. "Attention about putting yourselves in the hands of extremists. "I'm hopeful that Italy cannot accept a return to the past, leaving itself in the hands of extremists and those who say let's smash everything up".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Muore in ospedale, familiari in Procura «Ci hanno detto: ha un polmone solo!»

Muore in ospedale, familiari in Procura
«Ci hanno detto: ha un polmone solo!»

di Pino Lombardo

Gli affari dei Piromalli con Cosa Nostra e Camorra

Gli affari dei Piromalli con Cosa Nostra e Camorra

di Francesco Altomonte

Un rogo distrugge un chiosco dei fiori in via Palermo

Un rogo distrugge un chiosco dei fiori in via Palermo

di Salvatore De Maria

Diplomi falsi, smascherato lo stampatore

Diplomi falsi, smascherato lo stampatore

di Eugenio Orrico

Elezioni politiche, ecco gli scrutatori

Elezioni politiche, ecco gli scrutatori

di Domenico Bertè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33