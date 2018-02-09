Italy mustn't put itself in extremists' hands-Renzi (2)

Rome, February 9 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Friday that voters must be careful not to put the country into the hands of extremists in the March 4 general election. "We are worried about the extremist turn, not just by the League," Renzi said in a question-and-answer session on Facebook. "We choose seriousness, we don't play with conflict. Shouting and screaming is easy, but we haven't played the card of smashing things up. "We say be careful not to ruin all the steps forward that we have made. "Attention about putting yourselves in the hands of extremists. "I'm hopeful that Italy cannot accept a return to the past, leaving itself in the hands of extremists and those who say let's smash everything up".