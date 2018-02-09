Confusion over Macerata anti-Fascist rally

Macerata

Macerata, February 9 - Confusion reigned on Friday about an anti-Fascist demonstration scheduled to take place in the central city of Macerata on Saturday, a week after a far-right extremist injured several migrants in a racist shooting spree. Macerata Mayor Romano Carancini this week called on no demonstrations to be held in the city in the near future to avoid heightening tensions and the interior ministry said the anti-Fascist march should not take place. But several prominent left-wing figures have criticised this and the rally may take place any way. Partisans association ANPI on Friday called for the demonstration to be authorized. It said that, while it was not taking part in the march as an organization, its individual members might participate. Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso, leader of the leftwing Free and Equal (FeU) party, said the protest should be allowed. "Denying it would create more tension," Grasso said. Members of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) have proposed holding a national anti-Fascist rally.

