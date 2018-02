Berlusconi rejects Salvini line on military service, mosques (2)

Rome, February 9 - Forza Italia leader and ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi said Friday that he disagreed with his coalition ally, League leader Matteo Salvini, on bringing back obligatory military service and closing mosques in Italy. "I'm against the return of conscription," Berlusconi told Radio Capital. "Salvini is explosive from time to time, but we cannot close the mosques". On Thursday Salvini said he doubted whether Islam was compatible with Italian values.