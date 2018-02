Industrial production up 3% in 2017 (2)

Rome, February 9 - Italian industrial production increased by 3% in 2017 respect to the previous year, according to calendar-adjusted data released by ISTAT on Friday. This was almost double the 1.7% growth registered in 2016 with respect to 2015. The national statistics agency said output accelerated at the end of last year, with production up 4.9% in December on the same month in 2016, according to calendar-adjusted figures.