Brescia

Eight-year-old hangs self after being scolded by mother (2)

Boy died at Brescia hospital

Brescia, February 9 - An eight-year-old boy died in the night between Thursday and Friday at a Brescia hospital, where he was taken in critical condition after he had hanged himself at home following a quarrel with his mother, sources said. The child reportedly locked himself in a room and hanged himself with a scarf secured to a closet after he was scolded by his mother at their home in the town of Travagliato at lunchtime Thursday. When the mother found her child, his heart had stopped beating, medical sources said. The boy, whose family is Pakistani, was resuscitated and taken to Brescia's Spedali Civili, where he died overnight.

