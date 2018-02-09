Third Sanremo night best since 1999 for viewers (2)

Sanremo, February 9 - The 2018 Sanremo song festival presented by Claudio Baglioni continued its success on Thursday, attracting 10.825 million viewers, 51.60% of the audience share, to RAI 1. It is the best showing for the third night since the 1999, when the equivalent evening pulled 53.94% of the share. It also outperformed the highly popular covers night of the 2017 festival presented by Carlo Conti and Maria de Filippi, which attracted 10.421 million viewers, 49.68% of the share. One of the highlights of Thursday's show was James Taylor. He paid tribute to Italian music with a version of La Donna è Mobile from Rigoletto, treated the crowd to his classic hit Fire and Rain and then served up another, You've Got a Friend, in tandem with Italian singer Giorgia.