Third Sanremo night best since 1999 for viewers (2)

Sanremo
09/02/2018
Sanremo, February 9 - The 2018 Sanremo song festival presented by Claudio Baglioni continued its success on Thursday, attracting 10.825 million viewers, 51.60% of the audience share, to RAI 1. It is the best showing for the third night since the 1999, when the equivalent evening pulled 53.94% of the share. It also outperformed the highly popular covers night of the 2017 festival presented by Carlo Conti and Maria de Filippi, which attracted 10.421 million viewers, 49.68% of the share. One of the highlights of Thursday's show was James Taylor. He paid tribute to Italian music with a version of La Donna è Mobile from Rigoletto, treated the crowd to his classic hit Fire and Rain and then served up another, You've Got a Friend, in tandem with Italian singer Giorgia.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Gli affari dei Piromalli con Cosa Nostra e Camorra
di Francesco Altomonte
Un rogo distrugge un chiosco dei fiori in via Palermo
di Salvatore De Maria
Diplomi falsi, smascherato lo stampatore
di Eugenio Orrico
Elezioni politiche, ecco gli scrutatori
di Domenico Bertè
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online