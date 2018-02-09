Sanremo

Third Sanremo night best since 1999 for viewers (2)

10.825 mn tuned in, 51.6% of share

Third Sanremo night best since 1999 for viewers (2)

Sanremo, February 9 - The 2018 Sanremo song festival presented by Claudio Baglioni continued its success on Thursday, attracting 10.825 million viewers, 51.60% of the audience share, to RAI 1. It is the best showing for the third night since the 1999, when the equivalent evening pulled 53.94% of the share. It also outperformed the highly popular covers night of the 2017 festival presented by Carlo Conti and Maria de Filippi, which attracted 10.421 million viewers, 49.68% of the share. One of the highlights of Thursday's show was James Taylor. He paid tribute to Italian music with a version of La Donna è Mobile from Rigoletto, treated the crowd to his classic hit Fire and Rain and then served up another, You've Got a Friend, in tandem with Italian singer Giorgia.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Muore in ospedale, familiari in Procura «Ci hanno detto: ha un polmone solo!»

Muore in ospedale, familiari in Procura
«Ci hanno detto: ha un polmone solo!»

di Pino Lombardo

Gli affari dei Piromalli con Cosa Nostra e Camorra

Gli affari dei Piromalli con Cosa Nostra e Camorra

di Francesco Altomonte

Un rogo distrugge un chiosco dei fiori in via Palermo

Un rogo distrugge un chiosco dei fiori in via Palermo

di Salvatore De Maria

Diplomi falsi, smascherato lo stampatore

Diplomi falsi, smascherato lo stampatore

di Eugenio Orrico

Elezioni politiche, ecco gli scrutatori

Elezioni politiche, ecco gli scrutatori

di Domenico Bertè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33