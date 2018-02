Clashes in Macerata as Forza Nuova tries to breach ban

Macerata, February 9 - Supporters of the far-right Forza Nuova party late on Thursday clashed with police in the central city of Macerata, where tension is high after a Neo-Nazi injured a number of migrants in a racist shooting spree at the weekend. Police baton charged Forza Nuova militants to prevent them breaching a ban on gathering in the central Piazza della Libertà square. Around 10 of the militants were taken to a police station and look set to be reported to prosecutors.