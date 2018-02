Pirozzi probed over Amatrice quake collapse (2)

Rieti, February 9 - Amatrice Mayor Sergio Pirozzi is among eight people under investigation over the collapse of one of three buildings in the town's Piazza Sagnotti during the devastating August 24, 2016 earthquake, sources said Friday. The accusation is culpable homicide. The collapse of buildings in Piazza Sagnotti claimed 19 lives. They were among 299 killed by the quake, with most of the victims in Amatrice. Pirozzi won widespread praise for his work for the local community in the wake of the quake and he is standing to be Lazio governor is March's regional elections.