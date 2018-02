Gentiloni should stay, new vote if inconclusive-Berlusconi (2)

Rome, February 9 - Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi said Friday that Italy should vote again if the March 4 general election is inconclusive, with Premier Paolo Gentiloni staying on in the meantime. The three-time premier told Radio Capital that if no party or coalition has a working majority in parliament "we'll have no choice but to keep going with this government and have elections with this government, perhaps passing a better election law, although I don't know if there would be a majority to change it".