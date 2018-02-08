Rome

All soldiers on the streets says Berlusconi (3)

Will relaunch Safe Streets op, bring back beat cop

All soldiers on the streets says Berlusconi (3)

Rome, February 8 - Former premier and centre-right Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi said Thursday "as long as security remains an emergency as it is now and Italians are afraid, not one soldier will stay in the barracks." Berlusconi said his centre-right coalition, if it wins the March 4 general election, will relaunch Operation Safe Streets, which has seen soldiers back police across Italy. Speaking on his TG4 news programme, Berlusconi pointed to opinion polls which show Italians are increasingly concerned about law and order amid migrant-linked fears. He also promised to reintroduce "the beat cop".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Muore in ospedale, familiari in Procura «Ci hanno detto: ha un polmone solo!»

Muore in ospedale, familiari in Procura
«Ci hanno detto: ha un polmone solo!»

di Pino Lombardo

La Dia aggiorna la “mappa” delle cosche sul territorio

La Dia aggiorna la “mappa” delle cosche sul territorio

Viale Europa trafficato, 3 incidenti in pochi minuti

Viale Europa trafficato,
4 incidenti in pochi minuti

Alice Caioli vive il suo grande sogno: Sanremo

Alice Caioli vive il suo grande sogno: Sanremo

di Giuseppe Romeo

Sanremo, una milazzese intervistata da Michelle diventa "star" dei social

Sanremo, una milazzese intervistata da Michelle diventa "star" dei social

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33