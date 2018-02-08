All soldiers on the streets says Berlusconi (3)

Rome, February 8 - Former premier and centre-right Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi said Thursday "as long as security remains an emergency as it is now and Italians are afraid, not one soldier will stay in the barracks." Berlusconi said his centre-right coalition, if it wins the March 4 general election, will relaunch Operation Safe Streets, which has seen soldiers back police across Italy. Speaking on his TG4 news programme, Berlusconi pointed to opinion polls which show Italians are increasingly concerned about law and order amid migrant-linked fears. He also promised to reintroduce "the beat cop".