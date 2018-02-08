Moncler, Tommy star at new Milano Donna

Milan, February 8 - Milano Moda Donna fashion week gets underway on February 20 with 64 catwalk shows and 92 presentations to a total of 156 new collections. The programme also includes the "innovative and top secret" appointment with Moncler, Tommy Hilfiger's 5,000-guest event, the 'Italiana' exhibition for the 60th anniversary of the National Chamber of Italian Fashion (CNMI) and celebrations marking 40 years of Versace, 50 years of Etro and 60 years of Mila Schon. "We are able to do something unique thanks to the collaboration with the city authorities, government, foreign trade institute," said Italian Chamber of Fashion President Carlo Capasa. "That the institutions should have understood the importance of fashion - the second industry in the country - is no small matter. It is for this reason that we need to forge a system," he continued. Capasa also said that the second edition of the Green Carpet Fashion Awards is scheduled for September. Italian fashion is a leader in sustainability "because of the work we are doing on guidelines", he said. "By 2020 we will publish a document defining what is and isn't sustainable." This edition of Milano Moda Donna sees the calendar debut of Erika Cavallini, Francesca Liberatore and Christian Pellizzari and the mega event organised by Tommy Hilfiger, who has chosen Milan as the fourth leg of his project #Tommynow. The fashion week will be officially opened on February 21 with the inauguration of the exhibition 'Italiana' at the royal palace, covering the period 1971-2001 and curated by Maria Luisa Frisa and Stefano Tonchi. Premier Paolo Gentiloni and Economic Development Minister Carlo Calenda have been invited to attend, although their participation remains unconfirmed. "When the support is there the presence isn't always necessary," Capasa said. "The positive side is confirmation of funding for 2018 and the three-year plan that allows us to do meaningful programming. Calenda has done a very good job, giving us the right tools for meeting the global challenges." photo: Tommy Hilfiger