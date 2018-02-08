Racism, perhaps terror at Macerata - Renzi

Rome, February 8 - There was racism and perhaps terrorism too in last month's shooting of six African migrants in Macerata in revenge fo the murder and dismemberment of an 18-year-old Italian woman allegedly by a Nigerian drug pusher, Democratic Party leader Matteo Renzi said Thursday. "There was devastating racism, and perhaps terrorism too," the PD leader, adding that assailant Luca Traini, a rightist activist, "could also have killed someone in the PD office" when he shot at it in his drive-by spree. Renzi added that "the Italians will recognise our good sense" in playing down migrant fears and highlighting the risk of a neoFascist resurgence after Macerata.