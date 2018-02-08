Nigerian pusher gave Pamela 'v.small' dose (4)

Macerata, February 8 - A Nigerian pusher accused of complicity in the murder and dismemberment of 18-year-old Roman drug addict Pamela Mastropietro in Macerata last month gave her an "extremely modest" dose of heroin, judicial sources said Thursday. Desmond Lucky is nonetheless suspected of giving the woman, who had been in a drug rehab centre and had not been using for four months, a fatal dose. Lucky is accused of complicity with another Nigerian, Innocent Oseghale, in homicide, disposing of and disrespecting a body in the case of Mastropietro, whose remains were found in two suitcases at Pollenza outside Macerata. It is has not been established if the young woman died of an overdoes or was murdered, allegedly by Oseghale, in whose home were found bloodstained knives. Prosecutors said Thursday the initial findings of an autopsy on Mastropietro had produced "no significant evidence" of how she had died. It said blood and urine were missing from the remains, which had been sliced up in an "apparently scientific" way. Further lab tests will be made next week, prosecutors said.