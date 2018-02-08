Italo-NTV accepts 1.98 bn American takeover (2)

Rome
08/02/2018
Rome, February 8 - The shareholders of Italo-NTV have accepted a 1.98 billion offer to buy 100% of the capital of the private Italian rail operator from American fund Global Infrastructure Partners. As a result, plans for a stock-market listing in Milan have been abandoned. Italo was now looking at a new phase of growth, Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo and CEO Flavio Cataneo said in a letter to staff. "We are now starting a process that will last over the coming months until the completion of the formalities necessary for the change of ownership and will mark a new phase of growth and development for the firm with new opportunities for all", they said.
