Macerata

Nigerian pusher gave Pamela 'v.small' dose (3)

Desmond Lucky accused with Innocent Oseghale

Nigerian pusher gave Pamela 'v.small' dose (3)

Macerata, February 8 - A Nigerian pusher accused of complicity in the murder and dismemberment of 18-year-old Roman drug addict Pamela Mastropietro in Macerata last month gave her an "extremely modest" dose of heroin, judicial sources said Thursday. Desmond Lucky is nonetheless suspected of giving the woman, who had been in a drug rehab centre and had not been using for four months, a fatal dose. Lucky is accused of complicity with another Nigerian, Innocent Oseghale, in homicide, disposing of and disrespecting a body in the case of Mastropietro, whose remains were found in two suitcases at Pollenza outside Macerata. It is has not been established if the young woman died of an overdoes or was murdered, allegedly by Oseghale, in whose home were found bloodstained knives.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Muore in ospedale, familiari in Procura «Ci hanno detto: ha un polmone solo!»

Muore in ospedale, familiari in Procura
«Ci hanno detto: ha un polmone solo!»

di Pino Lombardo

La Dia aggiorna la “mappa” delle cosche sul territorio

La Dia aggiorna la “mappa” delle cosche sul territorio

Viale Europa trafficato, 3 incidenti in pochi minuti

Viale Europa trafficato,
4 incidenti in pochi minuti

Alice Caioli vive il suo grande sogno: Sanremo

Alice Caioli vive il suo grande sogno: Sanremo

di Giuseppe Romeo

Sanremo, una milazzese intervistata da Michelle diventa "star" dei social

Sanremo, una milazzese intervistata da Michelle diventa "star" dei social

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33