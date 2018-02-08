Military service not the answer Pinotti tells Salvini (3)

Milan

Need highly trained professionals

Milan, February 8 - Bringing back military service is not an answer to improving Italy's military while giving young people important training for life as well as a sense of national unity, Defence Minister Roberta Pinotti said Thursday, replying to League leader Matteo Salvini. "From the standpoint of what the armed forces need today, where we need highly trained professionals, military service is no longer the correct response," she said. Pinotti instead advocated obligatory civilian service. "I think that the proposal for a compulsory civilian service, which I discussed months ago, is an intelligent and important proposal to have a unifying experience, where there is also the element of duty as well as that of rights," she said. Salvini on Wednesday called for Italy to bring back obligatory military service. "Yes, I think a conscription army is best for democracy in the face of a rise in racism and the threat of terrorism," Salvini said at an event organised by veteran associations in Milan. "We have proposed a law reintroducing military service on a regional basis for six months. "It would do many young men and women good".

