Macerata

Pamela's sacrifice won't be in vain says Salvini (3)

League leader on the stump in Marche

Macerata, February 8 - Anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini said Thursday that the "sacrifice" of a Roman drug addict murdered and dismembered allegedly by a Nigerian migrant drug pusher would not be in vain. "Don't worry, her sacrifice will not be in vain," said Salvini about the murder of 18-year-old Pamela Mastropietro, whose body was found in two suitcases near this Marche city. Former League activist and rightwing extremist Luca Traini, 28, shot and wounded six African migrants in Macerata saying he was avenging Mastropietro's death. Salvini was speaking on the stump in Marche for the March 4 general election in Tolentino, Traini's home town.

