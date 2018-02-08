Rome

Dell'Utri says 'cruel' not to let him out (3)

Rome, February 8 - Marcello Dell'Utri, a former top aide to Silvio Berlusconi serving seven years for external complicity in mafia association, on Thursday said a detention review panel had been "cruel" in rejecting his plea to be released from custody on health grounds. "I'm bitterly disappointed, rather than surprise, by the umpteenth act of judicial cruelty enacted by the Rome detention review court," said Dell'Utri, 76, who is reportedly suffering from cancer. The review panel rejected former Senator Dell'Utri's plea on Tuesday, saying "the illness is not at an advanced stage" and that Dell'Utri was a flight risk. Dell'Utri, a former Senator for ex-premier Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) who is credited with midwifing the creation of FI in 1993-4, has been suffering poor health for some time. Last month Palermo prosecutors requested that a Palermo court hand former Dell'Utri a 12-year prison term in a trial into alleged State-Mafia negotiations in the early 1990s.

