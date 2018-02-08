Another two magistrates probed for corruption

Palermo, February 8 - Another two magistrates are being probed for corruption in an investigation in which former Siracusa prosecutor Giancarlo Longo was arrested Tuesday on charges of corruption, conspiracy and fraud for allegedly 'selling' his activity. The pair were named as assistant prosecutor Marco Di Mauro and former prosecutor Maurizio Musco, who has already been convicted of abuse of office in another case. Their offices have been searched. Also placed under investigation were lawyer Ornella Ambrogio and Longo's father-in-law, who is accused of money laundering. Longo has already been questioned in the case. According to Messina prosecutors, Longo rigged a series of probes in exchange for money and gifts in order to favour two Siracusa lawyers: Piero Amara, who is also a lawyer for fuels group ENI, and Giusepe Calafiore. Amara has been arrested and will be questioned in Rome tomorrow, while Calafiore is a fugitive in Dubai. The probe is linked to another one by Rome prosecutors on sentences allegedly 'bought' from the Council of State, Italy's highest administrative court. Amara is involved in the Rome probe, which also involves former Council of State chief Riccardo Virgilio, among others. photo: Longo sweeping his office for bugs