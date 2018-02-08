Migrant impact on workforce limited says ECB (3)

Rome, February 8 - Migrant flows to Germany, Italy and Austria are rising but "the impact on the workforce has remained limited thus far," the European Central Bank said Thursday. In the eurozone's bigger countries "immigrants have a lower average age and a median level of education slightly lower with respect to the citizens of the host countries," the ECB said. The percentage of foreigners at a working age (15-64) is bigger than that of the citizens in the host countries, the ECB said. It said this suggests that "the increase in the number of older workers inside the population of a working age would be even more pronounced without the recent migratory flows".