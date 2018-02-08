Rome

Rugby: Italy make three changes for Ireland

Quaglio to make first start for the Azzurri

Rugby: Italy make three changes for Ireland

Rome, February 8 - Italy coach Conor O'Shea said Thursday that he has made three changes to his starting lineup for Saturday's Six Nations match against Ireland in Dublin. The Azzurri were thumped 46-15 by England in Rome in their tournament opener last weekend while the Irish won 15-13 in France thanks to a last-gasp drop goal by Jonathan Sexton. Flanker Abraham Steyn comes in for Renato Giammarioli on the open side of the back row, Luca Bigi takes over from Leonardo Ghiraldini at hooker and prop Nicola Quaglio comes into the front row for Andrea Lovotti to make his first start for the national team after three appearances as a substitute. Italy team: 15 Matteo MINOZZI (Zebre Rugby Club, 4 caps) 14 Tommaso BENVENUTI (Benetton Rugby, 46 caps) 13 Tommaso BONI (Zebre Rugby Club, 9 caps) 12 Tommaso CASTELLO (Zebre Rugby Club, 6 caps) 11 Mattia BELLINI (Zebre Rugby Club, 9 caps) 10 Tommaso ALLAN (Benetton Rugby, 34 caps) 9 Marcello VIOLI (Zebre Rugby Club, 9 caps) 8 Sergio PARISSE (Stade Francais, 130 caps) - captain 7 Abraham STEYN (Benetton Rugby, 17 caps) 6 Sebastian NEGRI DA OLEGGIO (Benetton Rugby, 3 caps) 5 Dean BUDD (Benetton Rugby, 7 caps) 4 Alessandro ZANNI (Benetton Rugby, 100 caps) 3 Simone FERRARI (Benetton Rugby, 9 caps) 2 Luca BIGI (Benetton Rugby, 7 caps) 1 Nicola QUAGLIO (Benetton Rugby, 3 caps) Replacements 16 Leonardo GHIRALDINI (Stade Toulousain, 90 caps) 17 Andrea LOVOTTI (Zebre Rugby Club, 21 caps) 18 Tiziano PASQUALI (Benetton Rugby, 3 caps) 19 Federico RUZZA (Benetton Rugby, 3 caps) 20 Maxime Mata MBANDA' (Zebre Rugby Club, 12 caps) 21 Edoardo GORI (Benetton Rugby, 66 caps) 22 Carlo CANNA (Zebre Rugby Club, 26 caps) 23 Jayden HAYWARD (Benetton Rugby, 4 caps)

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Muore in ospedale, familiari in Procura «Ci hanno detto: ha un polmone solo!»

Muore in ospedale, familiari in Procura
«Ci hanno detto: ha un polmone solo!»

di Pino Lombardo

Viale Europa trafficato, 3 incidenti in pochi minuti

Viale Europa trafficato,
4 incidenti in pochi minuti

La Dia aggiorna la “mappa” delle cosche sul territorio

La Dia aggiorna la “mappa” delle cosche sul territorio

Alice Caioli vive il suo grande sogno: Sanremo

Alice Caioli vive il suo grande sogno: Sanremo

di Giuseppe Romeo

Sanremo, una milazzese intervistata da Michelle diventa "star" dei social

Sanremo, una milazzese intervistata da Michelle diventa "star" dei social

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33