Rome reassures EC on smog action

Brussels, February 8 - Italy reassured the European Commission Thursday after the EC said it and another eight countries must take further measures against smog by tomorrow or they will be reported to the European Court of Justice. The deadline for action was recently extended from Monday to Friday after a ministerial meeting at the end of January. The Commission said "it will proceed to the final stage of the infraction procedure unless credible and prompt measures are presented by tomorrow". The European Commission will get the last document it needs to approve Italian anti-smog measures by the deadline Friday, Environment Minister Gian Luca Galletti said Thursday. "The transmission of the dossier relating to measures to improve air quality will conclude tomorrow, as requested by the European Commission, with the sending of a new document," Galletti said in a statement. On January 30 Galletti said after a meeting in Brussels called by Environment Commissioner Karmenu Vella that Italy has not been referred to the European Court of Justice for failing to respect regulations on smog for the moment. "We don't have any referrals for the moment, even though many within our country were hoping for it," Galletti said. He said the Rome would continue with the work done to avert a referral and the Commission will "evaluate the material" provided. "The work done has given results in terms of an improvement in air quality, with regulation breaches down by over 70% since 2000," he said. Italy was among nine EU countries called on by Vella to take part in a ministerial summit to find solutions to the problem of air pollution.