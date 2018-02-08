ISTAT will confirm debt falling says Padoan (3)

Turin

Turin, February 8 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Thursday he believed ISTAT would soon confirm that Italy's public debt is falling. "Public debt is starting to fall, we'll see the ISTAT data but I think so," Padoan said at a presentation of Democratic Party (PD) candidates in Turin. Padoan reiterated that "the debt must be attacked in a rigorous but also reasonable way". Italy's public debt, at around 133% of GDP, is the second-biggest in the eurozone after Greece's.

