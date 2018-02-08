Florence

Gucci unveils new 'Art Walls' with Monreal in Milan, NY

Collaboration with Spanish artist for spring 2018 campaign

Florence, February 8 - Gucci has unveiled a new collaboration with Spanish artist Ignasi Monreal as part of its 2018 spring-summer campaign. Monreal's artworks have appeared on Gucci's Art Walls in Milan and New York and, in a first, they are due to debut in Hong Kong, starting mid-February. The Spanish artist recently collaborated with the brand on the Gucci Gift Giving campaign and previously created Art Walls for the Gucci Bloom fragrance and for the fashion house's eyeglass collection. The Art Wall in New York's Lafayette Street portrays two women wearing Gucci eyewear while the wall in Milan features the couple in Jan van Eyck's celebrated 1434 painting, The Arnolfini Portrait, and The Garden of Earthly Delights (1490-1500) by Hieronymus Bosch. The wall in Milan is in Largo La Foppa. The art walls will be visible to the public for two months.

