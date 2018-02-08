Di Maio appeals to Mattarella on equal time (3)

Rome, February 8 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio on Thursday appealed to Italian President Sergio Mattarella to make sure the March 4 election campaign was played out fairly in terms of equal media time for all parties. "We make an appeal to the president of the republic so that fair information is guaranteed in this electoral campaign, which up to today is not being fought with equal weapons," Di Maio said on the stump in Puglia. "If fake news is being told about the (M5S) and the statements of the leaders of other parties are celebrated, we aren't on equal terms and we will not accept a campaign in which the public broadcaster (RAI) sides with the parties that have governed and still govern Italy".