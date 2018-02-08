Di Maio appeals to Mattarella on equal time (3)

Rome
08/02/2018
Rome, February 8 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio on Thursday appealed to Italian President Sergio Mattarella to make sure the March 4 election campaign was played out fairly in terms of equal media time for all parties. "We make an appeal to the president of the republic so that fair information is guaranteed in this electoral campaign, which up to today is not being fought with equal weapons," Di Maio said on the stump in Puglia. "If fake news is being told about the (M5S) and the statements of the leaders of other parties are celebrated, we aren't on equal terms and we will not accept a campaign in which the public broadcaster (RAI) sides with the parties that have governed and still govern Italy".
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Alice Caioli vive il suo grande sogno: Sanremo
di Giuseppe Romeo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online