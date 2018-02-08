Olympics: Italy aiming for double figures in PyeongChang

PyeongChang
08/02/2018
PyeongChang, February 7 - Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) President Giovanni Malagò had said Italy is aiming to win at least 10 medals at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. "We haven't had such a strong team since Lillehammer," Malagò said referring to the 1994 Winter Games, when Italy came fourth in the medal table with 20, including seven golds. "I say we'll reach double figures and then some. "The gold medals are linked to imponderable factors, but if you win 10...". photo: two-time World Cup downhill champion Peter Fill
