35 kids down with food poisoning in Trapani school (3)

Trapani
08/02/2018
Trapani, February 8 - Thirty-five children came down with food poisoning after lunch in a school near Trapani on Thursday. The incident happened at the Pitrè Manzoni school at Buseto Palizzolo near Trapani. The Carabinieri's NAS health unit has already taken food samples for analysis. There have also been cases of food poisoning among soldiers at a barracks in Trapani. The local health agency has opened a probe. It appears that the school and the barracks had the same supplier. This too is being verified.
