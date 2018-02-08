Trapani

35 kids down with food poisoning in Trapani school (3)

Soldiers in local barracks too

35 kids down with food poisoning in Trapani school (3)

Trapani, February 8 - Thirty-five children came down with food poisoning after lunch in a school near Trapani on Thursday. The incident happened at the Pitrè Manzoni school at Buseto Palizzolo near Trapani. The Carabinieri's NAS health unit has already taken food samples for analysis. There have also been cases of food poisoning among soldiers at a barracks in Trapani. The local health agency has opened a probe. It appears that the school and the barracks had the same supplier. This too is being verified.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Muore in ospedale, familiari in Procura «Ci hanno detto: ha un polmone solo!»

Muore in ospedale, familiari in Procura
«Ci hanno detto: ha un polmone solo!»

di Pino Lombardo

Viale Europa trafficato, 3 incidenti in pochi minuti

Viale Europa trafficato,
4 incidenti in pochi minuti

La Dia aggiorna la “mappa” delle cosche sul territorio

La Dia aggiorna la “mappa” delle cosche sul territorio

Alice Caioli vive il suo grande sogno: Sanremo

Alice Caioli vive il suo grande sogno: Sanremo

di Giuseppe Romeo

Sanremo, una milazzese intervistata da Michelle diventa "star" dei social

Sanremo, una milazzese intervistata da Michelle diventa "star" dei social

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33