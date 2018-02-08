Sanremo

Sanremo: Moro-Meta back in after inquiry (3)

Song complies with rules on original new work

Sanremo, February 8 - Ermal Meta and Fabrizio Moro were readmitted to the Sanremo song fest Thursday after an inquiry found their song 'Non mi avete fatto niente' complies with rules on original new work. The duo were to have performed Wednesday night but they were replaced by Renzo Rubino. They will now perform tonight, Thursday. The song was found to contain tunes from a song, 'Silenzio', presented at Sanremo Giovani in 2016, but for less than a third of the song's duration. "Therefore the circumstance that the track has already been used does not undermine the novelty of the competing song," State broadcaster RAI said in a statement.

