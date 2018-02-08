Vatican City

Vatican launches SuperPope charity T-shirt

Signed by Maradona, Totti, Del Piero

Vatican City, February 8 - The Vatican on Thursday presented a 'SuperPope' charity T-shirt to be signed by soccer legends including Diego Maradona, Francesco Totti and Alessandro Del Piero. The t-shirt bearing the famous image of the short-lived mural painted near the Vatican by street artist Mauro Pallotta aka MauPal will be auctioned off this summer, the Vatican said. The proceeds will go to the Catholic Church's charitable works.

