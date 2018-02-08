Chaos if no M5S government - Di Maio (2)

Rome, February 8 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) premier candidate Luigi Di Maio said Thursday that he was confident his anti-establishment group would win a working majority in parliament in the March 4 general election but warned of chaos is this does not come about. "There are two post-election scenarios: either the M5S takes over the government or chaos," Di Maio said in a video message on Facebook "(Democratic Party leader Matteo) Renzi and (Forza Italia leader Silvio) Berlusconi have realized that they won't get 51% together and they are saying we'll vote again (if the election is inconclusive). "They are irresponsible because they created this situation on purpose to do a shady deal after with the government. "But now they know that they won't pull it off, they are panicking and they don't have a plan B. "I am confident, very confident, that everything can change over the next 25 days and we can get to the point of having a majority". The M5S is the top single party in most polls, but surveys suggest it does not have enough support to win a working majority.