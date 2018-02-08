Islam incompatible with our values - Salvini (3)

Perugia, February 8 - Islam is "incompatible with our values," anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini said Thursday in Umbertide, an Umbrian town where a major new Islamic centre is set to be built. "The problem with Islam is that it is a law, not a religion. In the name of a God it imposes a law, in my view incompatible with our values, rights and freedom," said the League leader, who earlier this week vowed to shut all illegal Islamic centres in Italy. "The fact is that in the literal interpretation of the Koran, which is not a text to be interpreted but considered the word of the prophet, women are worth less than men and Islamic law is worth more than Italian law. "And therefore I don't want people to come to Italy who believe women are worth less then men".