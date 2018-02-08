Perugia

Islam incompatible with our values - Salvini (3)

Anti-migrant leader in town where Islamic centre to be built

Islam incompatible with our values - Salvini (3)

Perugia, February 8 - Islam is "incompatible with our values," anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini said Thursday in Umbertide, an Umbrian town where a major new Islamic centre is set to be built. "The problem with Islam is that it is a law, not a religion. In the name of a God it imposes a law, in my view incompatible with our values, rights and freedom," said the League leader, who earlier this week vowed to shut all illegal Islamic centres in Italy. "The fact is that in the literal interpretation of the Koran, which is not a text to be interpreted but considered the word of the prophet, women are worth less than men and Islamic law is worth more than Italian law. "And therefore I don't want people to come to Italy who believe women are worth less then men".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Muore in ospedale, familiari in Procura «Ci hanno detto: ha un polmone solo!»

Muore in ospedale, familiari in Procura
«Ci hanno detto: ha un polmone solo!»

di Pino Lombardo

Viale Europa trafficato, 3 incidenti in pochi minuti

Viale Europa trafficato,
4 incidenti in pochi minuti

La Dia aggiorna la “mappa” delle cosche sul territorio

La Dia aggiorna la “mappa” delle cosche sul territorio

Alice Caioli vive il suo grande sogno: Sanremo

Alice Caioli vive il suo grande sogno: Sanremo

di Giuseppe Romeo

Sanremo, una milazzese intervistata da Michelle diventa "star" dei social

Sanremo, una milazzese intervistata da Michelle diventa "star" dei social

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33